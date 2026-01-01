LogicManager Internal Audit Planning & Scoping Logo

LogicManager Internal Audit Planning & Scoping

Risk-based internal audit planning and scoping software for audit management

LogicManager Internal Audit Planning & Scoping Description

LogicManager Internal Audit Planning & Scoping is a software solution designed to support risk-based audit planning and scoping processes. The platform enables organizations to evaluate their audit universe and develop targeted audit plans based on risk assessment. The solution provides automated task management for audit planning workflows, eliminating manual email coordination between decision-makers. Automated workflows ensure consistent procedures across planned audits. Users can customize their homescreen interface based on roles, providing quick access to action items and reports relevant to their responsibilities. The platform includes a reporting engine with drag-and-drop functionality for building custom reports. Pre-built reports include audit calendar reports showing audit schedules, scope, and personnel; audit summary reports that consolidate planning information, tests, findings, and conclusions; and in-app dashboards for tracking upcoming audits and resource allocation. The system maintains a centralized repository for audit-related documentation including workpapers and findings, with access controls limiting visibility to appropriate personnel. The platform supports engagement with frontline employees to identify risks and inefficiencies, allowing auditors to focus on areas requiring attention. The solution is part of LogicManager's broader audit management program and aims to help organizations prioritize audit resources, standardize audit scoping processes, and align audit efforts with organizational risk profiles.

