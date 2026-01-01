Lightbeam Data Classification Description

Lightbeam Data Classification is a data classification solution that uses AI to identify and categorize sensitive data across structured and unstructured data sources. The platform employs an identity-centric approach through its Data Identity Graph, which links classified data to specific individuals and their access permissions. The solution scans multiple data formats including structured databases, unstructured files, BLOBs, XML, Parquet, and compressed files. It provides out-of-the-box labels for PCI, PII, and PHI data types, while also supporting custom attribute detection and classification on day one. Lightbeam connects classification results to downstream security actions including access governance, automated remediation, risk scoring, and policy enforcement. The platform generates CSV object reports for audit purposes and integrates with Google and Microsoft label ecosystems. The classification engine operates continuously across cloud, SaaS, and SMB file shares, scanning databases automatically to maintain current coverage. Organizations can create custom classifiers using AI and apply them at scale according to their specific policies. Classification data feeds into integrated capabilities for access revocation, data redaction, retention policies, and compliance reporting. The platform is designed to reduce false positives through identity and context awareness rather than relying solely on regex pattern matching.