Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits
StateRAMP and GovRAMP audit and assessment services for cloud providers
Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits Description
Lazarus Alliance provides StateRAMP and GovRAMP audit and assessment services for organizations seeking to achieve compliance with state and local government cloud security requirements. The service focuses on helping cloud service providers meet the security standards required to work with state and local government entities. StateRAMP (State Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud services used by state and local governments. GovRAMP extends similar frameworks to government cloud security requirements. The service includes audit and compliance assessments that evaluate cloud service providers against the security controls and requirements specified in StateRAMP and GovRAMP frameworks. These assessments help organizations demonstrate their security posture and obtain the necessary authorizations to provide cloud services to government customers at the state and local levels. Organizations use these services to navigate the compliance requirements for government cloud services, undergo security assessments, and achieve the certifications needed to participate in state and local government cloud procurement processes.
