Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits Logo

Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits

StateRAMP and GovRAMP audit and assessment services for cloud providers

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits Description

Lazarus Alliance provides StateRAMP and GovRAMP audit and assessment services for organizations seeking to achieve compliance with state and local government cloud security requirements. The service focuses on helping cloud service providers meet the security standards required to work with state and local government entities. StateRAMP (State Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud services used by state and local governments. GovRAMP extends similar frameworks to government cloud security requirements. The service includes audit and compliance assessments that evaluate cloud service providers against the security controls and requirements specified in StateRAMP and GovRAMP frameworks. These assessments help organizations demonstrate their security posture and obtain the necessary authorizations to provide cloud services to government customers at the state and local levels. Organizations use these services to navigate the compliance requirements for government cloud services, undergo security assessments, and achieve the certifications needed to participate in state and local government cloud procurement processes.

Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits FAQ

Common questions about Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lazarus Alliance StateRAMP & GovRAMP Audits is StateRAMP and GovRAMP audit and assessment services for cloud providers developed by Lazarus Alliance. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Cloud Compliance, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →