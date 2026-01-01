JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance Logo

JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance

Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance

GRC
Commercial
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance Description

JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for software supply chains. The product embeds governance controls into the software development lifecycle to provide application-based visibility and compliance management. The platform introduces a DevGovOps approach that unifies DevOps and governance practices. It provides automated policy enforcement through gates across the SDLC to ensure compliance requirements are met before releases. The system collects and stores software attestation data within a centralized repository. AppTrust offers application lifecycle governance with complete application context in a single view. It tracks application ownership, versions, and assets throughout the development process. The platform includes evidence-based controls that automatically collect verification data for traceability and attestation across the SDLC. The product assigns a "Trusted Release" badge to applications that meet security and compliance criteria. It tracks security maturity over time and provides release context visibility. Automated policies eliminate manual tracking requirements for audits. The platform is designed to support compliance frameworks and regulatory requirements while maintaining development velocity. It provides insights for risk mitigation and performance optimization across the software supply chain.

