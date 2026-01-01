JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance
Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance
Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance Description
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for software supply chains. The product embeds governance controls into the software development lifecycle to provide application-based visibility and compliance management. The platform introduces a DevGovOps approach that unifies DevOps and governance practices. It provides automated policy enforcement through gates across the SDLC to ensure compliance requirements are met before releases. The system collects and stores software attestation data within a centralized repository. AppTrust offers application lifecycle governance with complete application context in a single view. It tracks application ownership, versions, and assets throughout the development process. The platform includes evidence-based controls that automatically collect verification data for traceability and attestation across the SDLC. The product assigns a "Trusted Release" badge to applications that meet security and compliance criteria. It tracks security maturity over time and provides release context visibility. Automated policies eliminate manual tracking requirements for audits. The platform is designed to support compliance frameworks and regulatory requirements while maintaining development velocity. It provides insights for risk mitigation and performance optimization across the software supply chain.
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance FAQ
Common questions about JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
JFrog AppTrust Application Risk Governance is Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance developed by JFrog. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership