Halo Security Compliance Reporting

PCI ASV compliance scanning and reporting for merchants

Halo Security Compliance Reporting is a cloud-based compliance scanning service that helps organizations achieve PCI DSS compliance. The product is provided by a PCI-approved scanning vendor (ASV) and focuses on enabling merchants to generate compliance reports for submission to acquiring banks. The service performs vulnerability scanning of external-facing domains and networks to identify security issues that affect PCI compliance. Scans are conducted from an external perspective without requiring agents or on-premise installations. The platform generates compliance reports that detail discovered vulnerabilities, their severity levels, and remediation guidance. The product includes a web-based portal where users can initiate scans, review findings, and generate reports. Organizations with multiple business units can create separate compliance reports for different divisions. The scanning engine supports both static IP addresses and hostname-based scanning for environments with dynamic IP allocation. Once scans are completed, users submit results to Halo Security for ASV approval. After approval, organizations can download official compliance reports for submission to their payment card acquiring banks. The service offers unlimited scanning to facilitate the remediation and re-scanning process required to achieve compliant status. The compliance reporting functionality is part of Halo Security's broader attack surface management platform, which provides visibility into external security posture.

Halo Security Compliance Reporting is PCI ASV compliance scanning and reporting for merchants developed by Halo Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Compliance, PCI DSS.

