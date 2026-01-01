Greenbone OPENVAS BASIC Logo

Entry-level vulnerability management solution for small and medium businesses

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Greenbone OPENVAS BASIC Description

Greenbone OPENVAS BASIC is an entry-level vulnerability management solution designed for small and medium-sized enterprises with limited security budgets and resources. The product provides vulnerability scanning capabilities with coverage for both consumer-grade software (operating systems and applications) and enterprise-grade software from vendors including Oracle, Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, Palo Alto, Trend Micro, Fortinet, Juniper, and Enterprise Linux distributions. The solution includes automated scan initialization and reporting functionality. Users can configure automatic alerts to receive notifications about detected vulnerabilities. Authentication is supported through LDAP and Radius protocols. The product includes HTTPS certificate management capabilities and integration with time servers via Timesync/NTP protocols. OPENVAS BASIC is offered as an annual license priced at 2,524 euros per year. The product is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to competitor solutions, with pricing approximately 50 percent lower than comparable offerings. A 14-day free trial is available for evaluation purposes. The BASIC edition does not include certain enterprise features such as sensor deployment, API access, remediation ticket management, or vendor support. These capabilities are available in the higher-tier OPENVAS SCAN product.

Greenbone OPENVAS BASIC is Entry-level vulnerability management solution for small and medium businesses developed by Greenbone AG. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Scanning, Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Assessment.

