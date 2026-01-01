GreatHorn Email Threat Assessment Description

GreatHorn Email Threat Assessment is an email security platform focused on incident response and remediation for phishing attacks. The platform provides automated scanning and removal of threats from user mailboxes, including threats where links are weaponized after delivery. The solution includes a search interface that enables security teams to identify the scope of attacks by searching across multiple factors including content-based keywords and technical metadata. The platform supports two-click bulk removal functionality to eliminate threats from multiple inboxes simultaneously. Link Analysis capabilities provide time-of-click protection and track which users clicked through to destination pages and when. Administrators can access full click tracking for suspicious and malicious URLs, implement post-delivery blocking, and detect new threats not yet added to real-time blacklists or antivirus tools. The platform includes configurable policies that allow administrators to adjust user challenges based on frequency, time delay, and communication pattern anomalies. Actions can be configured for authorization failures, including inserting warning banners, removing messages upon send, alerting security teams, or logging events for analysis. Failed attempts populate into the dashboard to provide context for incident response. GreatHorn integrates with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments to provide email security capabilities.