GreatHorn Cloud Email Security

Cloud-native email security platform for phishing & BEC detection

Email Security
Commercial
0

GreatHorn Cloud Email Security Description

GreatHorn Cloud Email Security Platform is a cloud-native email security solution designed for organizations using cloud email platforms like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The platform addresses phishing, business email compromise, email account compromise, and zero-day attacks through AI and machine learning-based detection. The solution deploys in approximately 5 minutes without requiring changes to mail routing or MX records. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect polymorphic phishing threats, evaluate communication patterns, relationships, and technical fingerprints to identify anomalies and spoofing attempts. The platform includes user education capabilities that provide contextual information and training at the moment potential threats enter inboxes. It applies automated smart banners based on risk levels, blocks malicious URLs, and layers warning pages on suspicious links. For incident response, the platform offers granular search functionality across the entire email envelope, allowing security teams to identify and quarantine individual or bulk emails across the organization. It provides preconfigured integrations and open APIs for building workflows across security solutions. End users can participate in the security posture through "report phish" and "report spam" buttons with instant notifications. The platform provides stoplight analytics to help users assess email risk and enables real-time phish notifications and reporting for bulk removal.

GreatHorn Cloud Email Security is Cloud-native email security platform for phishing & BEC detection developed by GreatHorn. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security.

