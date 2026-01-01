GoSecure Privacy Services
Privacy assessment services for data protection compliance evaluation
GoSecure Privacy Services
Privacy assessment services for data protection compliance evaluation
GoSecure Privacy Services Description
GoSecure Privacy Services provides professional consulting services focused on evaluating and improving organizational data protection and privacy practices. The service centers around the Privacy Practices Assessment (PPA), a proprietary framework designed to deliver comprehensive appraisals of data protection practices with actionable recommendations. The PPA framework is built on fair information principles that form the foundation of privacy legislation globally. The assessment methodology incorporates best practices from ISO/IEC 27701 and the NIST Privacy Framework to provide a comprehensive evaluation approach. The service involves a collaborative engagement where privacy and security experts work directly with clients through an interactive process. The assessment is not an automated questionnaire but rather a tailored engagement that delivers tangible guidance and improvements specific to each organization's needs. The service addresses industry and geography-based data privacy requirements, helping organizations navigate complex and evolving regulatory landscapes. Privacy experts assist organizations in achieving compliance standards through hands-on collaboration rather than simply delivering audit reports. Assessment reports include insightful and actionable recommendations with clear associations to critical framework concepts, making them suitable for sharing with leadership and boards of directors. The service aims to help organizations meet compliance objectives while protecting consumer data and avoiding the reputational and financial consequences of data privacy breaches.
GoSecure Privacy Services is Privacy assessment services for data protection compliance evaluation developed by GoSecure. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Protection, Data Security.
