GlobalSuite Solutions Description
GlobalSuite Solutions provides a governance, risk, and compliance platform called GlobalSuite that focuses on security and trust management. The platform operates from three delocalized data processing centers to ensure service availability. The solution implements multiple security layers including perimeter firewalls, network segmentation, and high availability configurations. Infrastructure monitoring covers network elements to detect suspicious activities and anomalies. The platform includes intrusion detection and prevention systems at both network and host levels (NIDS and HIDS), along with an application-level firewall (WAF) for protection against malicious requests. Data security features include encryption at rest and in transit using TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 protocols for all connections including web access and APIs. The platform provides data isolation through infrastructure segregation to maintain client data confidentiality. Development follows secure coding practices incorporating OWASP recommendations throughout the system development lifecycle. Operational capabilities include vulnerability management processes, backup and replication strategies with encrypted storage in relocated centers, and server hardening procedures. The platform has a business continuity management system certified to ISO 22301 standards. Security event management is handled through a centralized SIEM system that monitors and correlates events from various agents. The solution addresses physical security at work centers and data centers with access controls, CCTV systems, and environmental management. Data privacy compliance includes secure data destruction upon contract termination or customer request.
GlobalSuite Solutions is GRC platform with security, compliance, and business continuity management developed by GlobalSuite Solutions.
