GlobalSuite Legal & Compliance Description

GlobalSuite Legal & Compliance is a compliance management platform that centralizes regulatory requirements, compliance indicators, and reporting capabilities. The software provides pre-configured compliance catalogs, risk catalogs, controls, and methodologies at global, regional, and local levels, allowing organizations to begin working without initial setup time. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including ISO 37301, ISO 37001, UNE 19601, SOX, ISO 19600, and tax compliance requirements. It includes a complaints channel feature for reporting mechanisms. The solution enables compliance assessments to evaluate organizational compliance levels and generate automated collaborative adequacy plans. Risk management functionality includes risk analysis adaptable to various methodologies, with risk maps and automated dashboards for visualization. The platform provides audit management capabilities, including non-conformity tracking and corrective action management. Users can access dashboards and visual maps for decision-making support. Compliance indicators are traceable with supporting evidence documentation. The software integrates multiple regulations into a single work environment, allowing organizations to manage their corporate compliance systems and monitor the effectiveness of compliance programs from a centralized platform.

GlobalSuite Legal & Compliance is Compliance management software for regulatory tracking and risk assessment developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Dashboard.

