GlobalSUITE Audit management Logo

GlobalSUITE Audit management

Audit management platform for planning, tracking, and reporting audit lifecycle

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GlobalSUITE Audit management Description

GlobalSUITE Audit Management is a platform designed to centralize and automate audit lifecycle management. The solution provides capabilities for planning internal and external audits with automatic audit cycle calculations. The platform enables organizations to manage findings, deviations, corrective actions, and preventive actions through configurable workflows. It includes functionality for tracking non-conformities and propagating them across the organization. The system centralizes evidence collection and management, providing traceability across findings, deviations, corrective actions, and continuous improvement processes. Users can access dynamic reports and dashboards in real time to monitor audit status and outcomes. The platform integrates with organizational risk management systems and adapts to different audit cycle evaluation methodologies. It facilitates assignment of audit teams and verification of their availability for audit work. GlobalSUITE Audit Management includes pre-configured applications for various compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, GDPR, ISO 37301, ISO 22301, ISO 31000, and ISO 27018. The solution is designed to replace spreadsheet-based audit management with a centralized platform for managing all audit documentation and workflows.

GlobalSUITE Audit management FAQ

Common questions about GlobalSUITE Audit management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GlobalSUITE Audit management is Audit management platform for planning, tracking, and reporting audit lifecycle developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Dashboard.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →