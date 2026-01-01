GlobalSUITE Audit management
Audit management platform for planning, tracking, and reporting audit lifecycle
GlobalSUITE Audit management Description
GlobalSUITE Audit Management is a platform designed to centralize and automate audit lifecycle management. The solution provides capabilities for planning internal and external audits with automatic audit cycle calculations. The platform enables organizations to manage findings, deviations, corrective actions, and preventive actions through configurable workflows. It includes functionality for tracking non-conformities and propagating them across the organization. The system centralizes evidence collection and management, providing traceability across findings, deviations, corrective actions, and continuous improvement processes. Users can access dynamic reports and dashboards in real time to monitor audit status and outcomes. The platform integrates with organizational risk management systems and adapts to different audit cycle evaluation methodologies. It facilitates assignment of audit teams and verification of their availability for audit work. GlobalSUITE Audit Management includes pre-configured applications for various compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, GDPR, ISO 37301, ISO 22301, ISO 31000, and ISO 27018. The solution is designed to replace spreadsheet-based audit management with a centralized platform for managing all audit documentation and workflows.
