GlobalSuite AI Governance

AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle, risks, and compliance

GlobalSuite AI Governance is a software platform designed to manage the lifecycle of artificial intelligence systems within organizations. The platform provides capabilities for AI system inventory, risk management, control implementation, compliance tracking, and evidence collection in a unified environment. The solution includes predefined catalogs of AI-specific risks, technical and organizational controls, regulatory requirements, and action plans. It supports compliance with multiple AI governance frameworks and regulations including ISO/IEC 42001, EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 23894, NIST AI RMF 1.0, Data Act, and GDPR/DGA. The platform offers risk assessment capabilities organized by AI use case categories such as high-risk systems, general-purpose AI, generative AI, scoring systems, computer vision, and AI assistants. Users can conduct impact assessments, manage bias and explainability concerns, and generate risk maps with automated key performance indicators. Features include advanced parameterization for defining taxonomies of risks and damages, data quality controls, privacy controls, security measures, MLOps processes, and explainability criteria. The system provides dashboards for tracking impacts, biases, explainability metrics, incidents, and conformity assessments. The platform supports traceability and continuous improvement through decision logs, audit trails, incident management, and periodic review processes. It enables organizations to integrate evidence for compliance audits and generate executive reports on AI governance activities.

GlobalSuite AI Governance is AI governance platform for managing AI system lifecycle, risks, and compliance developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Audit, Compliance.

