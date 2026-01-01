Fortrex Technologies VendSure
Enhanced due diligence service for third-party vendor risk assessment
Fortrex Technologies VendSure
Enhanced due diligence service for third-party vendor risk assessment
Fortrex Technologies VendSure Description
VendSure is an enhanced due diligence service for third-party risk management. The service provides vendor documentation analysis and risk assessments conducted by expert analysts. The service analyzes vendor documentation including SSAE SOC reports with a focus on over 30 industry controls covering FFIEC, ISO, NIST, PCI-DSS, and NYDFS standards. Analysts perform comprehensive assessments and deliver risk ratings with mitigation recommendations. VendSure offers both summary and detailed reporting formats that can be exported and emailed. Reports are written in accessible language suitable for board presentations or in-depth risk mitigation activities. The service handles the collection of due diligence documentation from vendors, removing the burden from internal staff. Expert analysts conduct the documentation analysis and provide targeted recommendations based on industry controls and compliance standards. Compliance mapping capabilities identify specific documents and page numbers where controls are addressed, with recommendations provided for risk mitigation activities. The service provides regular updates on regulatory environment changes and third-party risks. VendSure can operate as a standalone service on an ongoing or as-needed basis, as part of the VendManage package, or integrated with existing TPRM tools. Average analysis delivery time is approximately two weeks.
Fortrex Technologies VendSure FAQ
Common questions about Fortrex Technologies VendSure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fortrex Technologies VendSure is Enhanced due diligence service for third-party vendor risk assessment developed by Fortrex Technologies. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, NIST, PCI DSS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership