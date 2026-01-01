Fortrex Technologies VendSure Logo

Fortrex Technologies VendSure

Enhanced due diligence service for third-party vendor risk assessment

GRC
Commercial
VendSure is an enhanced due diligence service for third-party risk management. The service provides vendor documentation analysis and risk assessments conducted by expert analysts. The service analyzes vendor documentation including SSAE SOC reports with a focus on over 30 industry controls covering FFIEC, ISO, NIST, PCI-DSS, and NYDFS standards. Analysts perform comprehensive assessments and deliver risk ratings with mitigation recommendations. VendSure offers both summary and detailed reporting formats that can be exported and emailed. Reports are written in accessible language suitable for board presentations or in-depth risk mitigation activities. The service handles the collection of due diligence documentation from vendors, removing the burden from internal staff. Expert analysts conduct the documentation analysis and provide targeted recommendations based on industry controls and compliance standards. Compliance mapping capabilities identify specific documents and page numbers where controls are addressed, with recommendations provided for risk mitigation activities. The service provides regular updates on regulatory environment changes and third-party risks. VendSure can operate as a standalone service on an ongoing or as-needed basis, as part of the VendManage package, or integrated with existing TPRM tools. Average analysis delivery time is approximately two weeks.

Fortrex Technologies VendSure is Enhanced due diligence service for third-party vendor risk assessment developed by Fortrex Technologies. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, NIST, PCI DSS.

