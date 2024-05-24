EY Klimaatbarometer Description

EY Klimaatbarometer is a climate-related reporting assessment tool developed by EY for Dutch organizations. The tool evaluates the state of climate-related reporting across different sectors in the Netherlands. It provides organizations with insights into their climate reporting practices and helps them understand how they compare to industry standards. The Klimaatbarometer appears to be part of EY's broader sustainability services portfolio, which includes integrated services for sustainability strategy and reporting. The tool is designed to help organizations assess their current climate disclosure practices and identify areas for improvement in their environmental reporting. The product is offered as a downloadable resource that organizations can access to benchmark their climate reporting against other Dutch companies in various sectors. It serves as an assessment framework for evaluating climate-related disclosures and reporting maturity. While the page content focuses primarily on EY's general consulting services including geopolitical strategy, AI implementation, tax consulting, and sustainability services, the Klimaatbarometer specifically addresses climate reporting and disclosure requirements that are increasingly important for regulatory compliance and stakeholder transparency.