EY Klimaatbarometer
Climate reporting assessment tool for Dutch organizations across sectors
EY Klimaatbarometer
Climate reporting assessment tool for Dutch organizations across sectors
EY Klimaatbarometer Description
EY Klimaatbarometer is a climate-related reporting assessment tool developed by EY for Dutch organizations. The tool evaluates the state of climate-related reporting across different sectors in the Netherlands. It provides organizations with insights into their climate reporting practices and helps them understand how they compare to industry standards. The Klimaatbarometer appears to be part of EY's broader sustainability services portfolio, which includes integrated services for sustainability strategy and reporting. The tool is designed to help organizations assess their current climate disclosure practices and identify areas for improvement in their environmental reporting. The product is offered as a downloadable resource that organizations can access to benchmark their climate reporting against other Dutch companies in various sectors. It serves as an assessment framework for evaluating climate-related disclosures and reporting maturity. While the page content focuses primarily on EY's general consulting services including geopolitical strategy, AI implementation, tax consulting, and sustainability services, the Klimaatbarometer specifically addresses climate reporting and disclosure requirements that are increasingly important for regulatory compliance and stakeholder transparency.
EY Klimaatbarometer FAQ
Common questions about EY Klimaatbarometer including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
EY Klimaatbarometer is Climate reporting assessment tool for Dutch organizations across sectors developed by EY (Ernst & Young). It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Benchmark, Compliance, Governance.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox