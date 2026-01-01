Exterro Office 365 Explorer Logo

Exterro Office 365 Explorer

E-discovery tool for identifying and managing custodian data in Office 365

GRC
Commercial
Exterro Office 365 Explorer Description

Exterro Office 365 Explorer is an e-discovery tool that integrates with Microsoft Office 365 to help organizations identify, search, and manage custodian data for legal matters. The tool provides consolidated views of custodian Office 365 data sources including email folder structures, OneDrive folders, and SharePoint sites with associated data volumes. The product enables users to identify potentially relevant custodians through rank-ordered lists of employees whose data correlates with identified custodians. It includes visualization capabilities for exploring communication patterns between custodians and other employees within an organization to detect relationships and identify additional custodians. Users can create, save, and compare complex search scenarios against Office 365 data to determine data management strategies for specific matters. Once responsive data is identified, the tool allows users to preserve data in place or collect and process it for review. The product integrates with other Exterro capabilities including legal hold management, in-place preservation, data source discovery, and e-discovery data management. It automatically updates company data source catalogs and associates data sources to employees. Exterro Office 365 Explorer is designed for legal and IT teams managing e-discovery processes, legal holds, and custodian questionnaires within organizations using Microsoft Office 365.

Exterro Office 365 Explorer is E-discovery tool for identifying and managing custodian data in Office 365 developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Microsoft 365, Office 365.

