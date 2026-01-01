Darktrace Email Security Logo

Darktrace Email Security

AI-powered email security platform detecting threats across email and messaging

Email Security
Commercial
Darktrace Email Security Description

Darktrace Email Security is an email security platform that uses Self-Learning AI to detect and respond to email-based threats. The platform analyzes behavioral patterns to identify anomalies without relying on threat intelligence feeds or historical attack data. The solution provides protection across multiple communication vectors including inbound email, outbound email, lateral mail between employees, account takeover scenarios, and Microsoft Teams messaging. It operates alongside native email security providers to add an additional layer of behavioral analysis. The platform includes data loss prevention capabilities that analyze content and behavior to detect sensitive information without requiring data labels. It monitors for account compromise by identifying unusual login patterns and administrative activities. The system can automatically take actions ranging from tagging suspicious messages to full quarantine based on risk assessment. Darktrace Email Security incorporates automated investigation capabilities through its Cyber AI Analyst component, which provides contextual analysis of threats. The Mailbox Security Assistant performs browser-based analysis of links within emails to detect malicious intent in dynamic web pages. The platform correlates signals across email, identity, and SaaS applications to identify cross-domain attack patterns. It provides end-user feedback mechanisms to improve phishing reporting accuracy and reduce false positives submitted to security teams.

Darktrace Email Security FAQ

Common questions about Darktrace Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Darktrace Email Security is AI-powered email security platform detecting threats across email and messaging developed by Darktrace. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

