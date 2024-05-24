Cybersentriq Email Archiving Description

Cybersentriq Email Archiving is a cloud-based email archiving solution designed to capture and preserve emails, attachments, and calendars for compliance and e-discovery purposes. The solution integrates with Office 365 and uses granular policies with automation to intercept and archive inbound, external, and internal emails. The platform supports compliance with regulations including GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, FINRA, and SEC record keeping rules. Archived emails are stored in tamper-proof format with configurable retention policies that can be set at office, department, user group, and individual levels. The solution provides search and retrieval capabilities for e-discovery, legal hold functionality for litigation preservation, and compliance reporting with audit trails. Authentication options include password hashing, digital certificates, Active Directory, LDAP, Google authentication, and Windows single sign-on. Role-based access control enforces the principle of least privilege. The platform includes features for data guardians to approve and track access, deletion, and legal hold requests. Automated archiving processes ensure retention policies are enforced in real-time. The solution supports various email data types including legacy email data and provides automatic backup of email archives for disaster recovery. For managed service providers, the platform offers multi-tenant management through a centralized cloud-based console, automated onboarding for new accounts, and bundling capabilities with Microsoft 365, Azure Blob, and Entra ID.