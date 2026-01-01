CovertSwarm Vulnerability Scanning Services Logo

CovertSwarm Vulnerability Scanning Services

Vulnerability scanning service using ethical hackers to identify weaknesses

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
CovertSwarm Vulnerability Scanning Services Description

CovertSwarm Vulnerability Scanning Services is a vulnerability assessment offering that identifies weaknesses in applications, systems, and networks. The service employs CREST-approved ethical hackers who conduct both internal and external vulnerability scans to detect security flaws. The service provides real-time updates and reports on identified vulnerabilities, along with remediation recommendations and guidance on how to fix discovered issues. Scans can be performed as one-time assessments or through ongoing subscription-based engagements. CovertSwarm's approach includes both automated scanning tools and manual testing by security professionals. The team conducts network vulnerability scanning to identify risks before malicious actors can exploit them. Internal scans assess vulnerabilities accessible by staff or authorized personnel, while external scans identify vulnerabilities visible from the internet. The service delivers detailed reports that prioritize findings and provide context around discovered vulnerabilities. Beyond identification, the team offers expertise in understanding the security implications and provides actionable guidance for remediation. The service can be combined with penetration testing for more comprehensive security assessments. CovertSwarm also offers a Constant Cyber Attack Subscription that provides continuous security testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces.

CovertSwarm Vulnerability Scanning Services is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Ethical Hacking, Network Security, Penetration Testing.

