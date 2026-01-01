Comodo Advanced Penetration Testing Logo

Comodo Advanced Penetration Testing

Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, and systems

Comodo Advanced Penetration Testing Description

Comodo Advanced Penetration Testing is a professional security testing service offered by Comodo Dragon Labs. The service provides manual penetration testing across multiple attack vectors to identify vulnerabilities and validate security controls. The service includes external penetration testing for Internet-facing infrastructure, where testers identify live hosts, enumerate services, exploit vulnerabilities, and perform lateral movement. Web application testing is offered in both black box and gray box formats, covering authentication, session management, input validation, and business logic through manual testing methods rather than automated scanning. Wireless penetration testing targets organizations with public, guest, or temporary Wi-Fi networks that transmit sensitive data or connect to internal networks. Internal penetration testing simulates insider threats where testers gain physical access to facilities and assess internal networks from within the organization. Social engineering services include phishing campaigns that send malicious emails to multiple recipients, spear phishing attacks targeting specific individuals with customized content, and phone-based social engineering (phoning) that exploits human vulnerabilities through direct communication. The service is designed for high-security environments requiring compliance validation and breach prevention through comprehensive security effectiveness testing.

Comodo Advanced Penetration Testing FAQ

Comodo Advanced Penetration Testing is Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, and systems developed by Comodo.

