Coalfire SOC Assessment Services
SOC 1, 2, 3 attestation and advisory services for compliance reporting
Coalfire SOC Assessment Services
SOC 1, 2, 3 attestation and advisory services for compliance reporting
Coalfire SOC Assessment Services Description
Coalfire SOC Assessment Services provides System and Organization Controls (SOC) examination and attestation reporting through Coalfire Controls, a licensed CPA firm. The service offers SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 attestations that conform to AICPA Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) guidance. SOC 1 attestations focus on controls affecting financial reporting for organizations whose systems impact customer financial statements. SOC 2 attestations address system controls related to AICPA Trust Service Categories including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 3 reports are redacted versions of SOC 2 Type 2 reports for public distribution. The service includes both Type 1 examinations (point-in-time assessment of control design and implementation) and Type 2 examinations (assessment of control design and operating effectiveness over a period, typically six months minimum). Advisory services include readiness assessments to identify gaps before attestation, core documentation construction, policy and procedure development, risk assessment, internal audit execution, governance review, and external audit support. The service can combine SOC attestations with other frameworks including CSA STAR, C5, and Microsoft SSPA to reduce audit fatigue. Coalfire assigns SOC advisors and auditors based on organization industry, services, size, and locations. The company completes over 400 SOC assessments annually and maintains membership in the AICPA Peer Review Program.
Coalfire SOC Assessment Services FAQ
Common questions about Coalfire SOC Assessment Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Coalfire SOC Assessment Services is SOC 1, 2, 3 attestation and advisory services for compliance reporting developed by Coalfire. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership