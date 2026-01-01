Coalfire SOC Assessment Services Logo

Coalfire SOC Assessment Services

SOC 1, 2, 3 attestation and advisory services for compliance reporting

Coalfire SOC Assessment Services provides System and Organization Controls (SOC) examination and attestation reporting through Coalfire Controls, a licensed CPA firm. The service offers SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 attestations that conform to AICPA Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) guidance. SOC 1 attestations focus on controls affecting financial reporting for organizations whose systems impact customer financial statements. SOC 2 attestations address system controls related to AICPA Trust Service Categories including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 3 reports are redacted versions of SOC 2 Type 2 reports for public distribution. The service includes both Type 1 examinations (point-in-time assessment of control design and implementation) and Type 2 examinations (assessment of control design and operating effectiveness over a period, typically six months minimum). Advisory services include readiness assessments to identify gaps before attestation, core documentation construction, policy and procedure development, risk assessment, internal audit execution, governance review, and external audit support. The service can combine SOC attestations with other frameworks including CSA STAR, C5, and Microsoft SSPA to reduce audit fatigue. Coalfire assigns SOC advisors and auditors based on organization industry, services, size, and locations. The company completes over 400 SOC assessments annually and maintains membership in the AICPA Peer Review Program.

Coalfire SOC Assessment Services FAQ

Common questions about Coalfire SOC Assessment Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

