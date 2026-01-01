Coalfire HITRUST Certification and Advisory
Coalfire HITRUST Certification and Advisory Description
Coalfire provides HITRUST CSF (Common Security Framework) certification assessment and advisory services for organizations seeking HITRUST compliance. As an original HITRUST External Assessment firm with over 10 years of experience, Coalfire offers services across the HITRUST certification lifecycle. The advisory services include HITRUST CSF gap analysis for e1, i1, and r2 assessments, documentation development, remediation support, and healthcare risk analysis. These services help organizations understand timelines, processes, requirements, and resources needed for certification. Assessment and certification services cover HITRUST CSF validation and certification (e1, i1, r2), interim assessments, rapid recertification, bridge assessments, and coordinated assessments. The coordinated assessment approach allows organizations to examine and report on controls across HITRUST and other compliance frameworks simultaneously to reduce audit fatigue. Coalfire employs more than 35 certified HITRUST CSF practitioners who deliver hundreds of engagements. The services are designed to help organizations prepare for certification, establish standards to identify and mitigate risks, and maintain continuous compliance through their Compliance Essentials platform, which coordinates assessments across more than 75 compliance frameworks.
