Bridewell Cyber Security Architecture Description

Bridewell Cyber Security Architecture is a professional services offering that provides security architecture consulting to organizations. The service focuses on designing and implementing security architectures that align with both cyber security and business objectives. The consultancy takes a comprehensive view of IT infrastructure to assess procedures, policies, and practices. Services cover all phases of project lifecycles including requirements gathering, design, implementation, and operation. The team includes general security architects and technical specialists with expertise in specific solutions such as identity and access management and cryptographic solutions. The service addresses challenges organizations face when lacking technical and strategic understanding to design effective security architectures. Consultants can be engaged individually or as teams to lead large-scale systems integration projects, transitional and transformation programs, or to augment existing teams. Key service areas include designing modern security architectures that combine cloud and on-premise technologies, reviewing estates to provide advice on secure solutions aligned with industry best practices, improving interoperability through standardized approaches, and integrating cloud-based solutions with existing infrastructure. The company holds NCSC certification for risk management and assessment services, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, and NCSC certifications. The team has multi-cloud capabilities across AWS, GCP, and Azure. As a Microsoft Partner, they hold advanced specialisms in Cloud Security and Threat Protection.