Unified app security risk platform correlating infra, vulns, and AppSec data

Balbix Integrated AppSec Risk Description

Balbix Integrated AppSec Risk is an exposure management platform that consolidates application security data from multiple sources into a unified view. The platform ingests telemetry from CMDB/ITSM systems, cloud security tools, vulnerability scanners, endpoint detection solutions, application security tools, and network infrastructure to create a comprehensive application graph. The system performs automated asset deduplication and identity resolution to eliminate duplicate records across data sources. It uses tag-based correlation with APP-ID identifiers from ServiceNow and similar systems to link assets to applications, applying flexible pattern matching to handle inconsistent tag formats. When tags are missing, the platform infers application relationships through ownership metadata, network proximity, and deployment patterns. Balbix forms composite applications that merge infrastructure assets, code artifacts, vulnerabilities, security controls, and business context into single entities. Business attributes such as security impact and compliance tier automatically propagate from CMDB records to correlated assets and vulnerabilities in real time. The platform provides business-aware exposure scoring that considers application criticality, ownership, and SLA tiers rather than relying solely on CVSS scores. It offers role-based dashboards scoped to specific responsibilities and supports SLA-driven automated remediation workflows. The correlation engine maintains data lineage, allowing every asset and vulnerability to be traced back to its source system.

Balbix Integrated AppSec Risk is Unified app security risk platform correlating infra, vulns, and AppSec data developed by Balbix. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Asset Inventory, Automation.

