Avertium Microsoft Copilot for Security Readiness Assessment Description

Avertium's Microsoft Copilot for Security Readiness Assessment is a consulting service that evaluates an organization's security maturity and readiness before deploying Microsoft Copilot for Security. The assessment focuses on examining security controls within the Microsoft 365 E5 platform, with emphasis on identity and access management. The service reviews the E5 Security Suite including Entra, Defender, Sentinel, Intune, Teams, Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Purview. It evaluates the Azure environment across data and network security, boundary defenses, encryption, operational practices, and identity and access management. The assessment follows a four-phase approach: Discovery (collecting security control and maturity data), Assess (compiling findings and creating gap analysis), Synthesize (creating remediation recommendations and implementation roadmap), and Integrate (establishing procurement schedules and resource allocation). The service provides organizations with a complete review of their Microsoft Suite, security toolset coverage evaluation with maturity ratings, and a remediation roadmap for implementation. The assessment aligns with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and best-practice frameworks. The engagement typically takes no more than 4 weeks and requires minimal system access.