ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security Description

ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security is a platform designed to manage security challenges during company acquisitions. The product addresses inherited security debt, tool sprawl, and fragmented workflows that occur when acquiring companies with different security tools and processes. The platform connects to security tools from acquired companies to normalize, unify, and deduplicate findings across different scanners and business units. It provides visibility into vulnerabilities and security exposures inherited through acquisitions, with automated mapping to compliance frameworks including PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CRA. The product consolidates outputs from multiple security tools to identify redundant coverage and gaps, enabling decisions about which inherited tools to keep, consolidate, or retire. It routes security issues to appropriate teams based on ownership models and enforces remediation SLAs across business units with automated escalation. ArmorCode aims to standardize the M&A security integration process by creating a repeatable workflow for each acquisition. The platform quantifies risk in business terms rather than raw scanner outputs and provides audit-ready compliance evidence. It is designed for organizations executing multiple acquisitions annually that need to integrate acquired companies' security operations into a unified governance model.