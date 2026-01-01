Archer Evolv Risk Description

Archer Evolv Risk is a cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance platform that consolidates operational, enterprise, third-party, resilience, and IT risk management into a unified system. The platform provides AI-driven analytics for analyzing incident and loss data to identify patterns and emerging threats. The solution offers quantitative risk assessment capabilities that measure risk exposure based on financial impact and business relevance, moving beyond traditional qualitative scoring methods. It includes integrated risk workflows that span multiple risk domains to reduce redundancy and close gaps across business functions. The platform features intelligent risk libraries designed to accelerate risk register development and standardization. Business impact analysis capabilities include asset inventory integration and dependency mapping. The cloud-native SaaS architecture supports automation, simplifies risk assessments, and provides scalability for deployment and updates. Users can track quantitative risk exposure, control effectiveness, incident trends, loss data, and business impact metrics. The platform provides real-time insights and predictive models to support risk-based decision-making. It is designed for frontline analysts, second-line risk functions, and executive users across the organization.