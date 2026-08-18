Runtime AI guardrails platform enforcing policies on LLM prompts and responses.
Runtime AI guardrails platform enforcing policies on LLM prompts and responses.
Votal AI Model Guardrails is a runtime enforcement platform that sits inline between users, applications, and AI models to monitor, inspect, and control AI interactions in real time. The platform operates as a control plane that intercepts every prompt and response, applying policy-driven rules to detect and mitigate threats such as prompt injection, jailbreaks, and sensitive data leakage before they reach end users or external systems. Core functions include: - Inline inspection of prompts and model responses - Blocking, redacting, or transforming unsafe inputs and outputs - Detection and redaction of PII, secrets, and proprietary data - Policy authoring with enforcement actions (block, redact, transform) - Context-aware and role-based access controls - Continuous monitoring with drift detection and policy violation alerts - Audit-ready logs and dashboards for compliance reporting The platform supports a phased deployment model: shadow mode for baseline observation, followed by active enforcement. It is designed to be vendor-agnostic, supporting multiple LLM providers and AI model types including RAG pipelines and AI agents. Deployment options include VPC, on-premises, and private cloud environments. Compliance alignment is noted for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and the EU AI Act. Reported performance metrics from enterprise deployments include a 99.4% live attack block rate, under 0.8% false positive rate, and inline latency of approximately 60-95ms per request. Target use cases include enterprise AI copilots, customer support chatbots, hiring workflow automation, internal AI tools, and RAG pipelines.
Common questions about AI Model Guardrails including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AI Model Guardrails is Runtime AI guardrails platform enforcing policies on LLM prompts and responses, developed by VotalAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection.
AI Model Guardrails offers the following core capabilities:
AI Model Guardrails is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AI Model Guardrails is built for security teams handling LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, AI Governance. It supports workflows including inline prompt and response inspection, prompt injection and jailbreak prevention, pii and sensitive data detection and redaction. Teams typically adopt AI Model Guardrails when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-model-guardrails
AI Model Guardrails is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://votal.ai/ai-guardrails or contact VotalAI directly.
Popular alternatives to AI Model Guardrails include:
Compare all AI Model Guardrails alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/ai-model-guardrails
AI Model Guardrails is for security teams and organizations that need LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, AI Governance, PII. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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