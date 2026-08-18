Airia AI Platform Guardrails Description

Airia AI Platform Guardrails is a runtime security layer designed to protect AI workflows by inspecting and controlling every prompt, model response, and agent interaction in real time. The platform operates across four distinct protection layers: - Prompt Protection: Detects and blocks prompt injection attempts, jailbreak patterns, and manipulation techniques before they reach the underlying model. - Output Safety: Inspects model-generated responses for sensitive data, bias, toxicity, and unverified claims before they are delivered to users or downstream systems. - Trusted Outputs: Validates the accuracy of AI responses and grounds claims in approved sources, ensuring downstream systems can rely on the content produced. - Human-in-the-Loop: Escalates high-risk actions to designated reviewers with full context, without interrupting the broader workflow. The platform also includes data masking capabilities to automatically detect and redact regulated or sensitive data within AI workflows, preventing unintended exposure. Configurable thresholds allow organizations to enforce content controls and align model behavior with enterprise security standards. All protections run through a governed runtime that applies consistently across agents and model calls. The product is positioned for use by enterprise security and AI operations teams seeking to address attack surfaces introduced at the AI model layer, including manipulation, data leakage, and unsafe or inaccurate outputs.