Runtime AI guardrails securing prompts, outputs, and agent workflows.
Runtime AI guardrails securing prompts, outputs, and agent workflows.
Airia AI Platform Guardrails is a runtime security layer designed to protect AI workflows by inspecting and controlling every prompt, model response, and agent interaction in real time. The platform operates across four distinct protection layers: - Prompt Protection: Detects and blocks prompt injection attempts, jailbreak patterns, and manipulation techniques before they reach the underlying model. - Output Safety: Inspects model-generated responses for sensitive data, bias, toxicity, and unverified claims before they are delivered to users or downstream systems. - Trusted Outputs: Validates the accuracy of AI responses and grounds claims in approved sources, ensuring downstream systems can rely on the content produced. - Human-in-the-Loop: Escalates high-risk actions to designated reviewers with full context, without interrupting the broader workflow. The platform also includes data masking capabilities to automatically detect and redact regulated or sensitive data within AI workflows, preventing unintended exposure. Configurable thresholds allow organizations to enforce content controls and align model behavior with enterprise security standards. All protections run through a governed runtime that applies consistently across agents and model calls. The product is positioned for use by enterprise security and AI operations teams seeking to address attack surfaces introduced at the AI model layer, including manipulation, data leakage, and unsafe or inaccurate outputs.
Common questions about Airia AI Platform Guardrails including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Airia AI Platform Guardrails is Runtime AI guardrails securing prompts, outputs, and agent workflows, developed by Airia. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection.
Airia AI Platform Guardrails offers the following core capabilities:
Airia AI Platform Guardrails is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Airia AI Platform Guardrails is built for security teams handling LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security. It supports workflows including prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, model output inspection for sensitive data, bias, and toxicity, automated sensitive and regulated data masking. Teams typically adopt Airia AI Platform Guardrails when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airia-ai-platform-guardrails
Airia AI Platform Guardrails is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://airia.com/ai-platform/guardrails/ or contact Airia directly.
Popular alternatives to Airia AI Platform Guardrails include:
Compare all Airia AI Platform Guardrails alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/airia-ai-platform-guardrails
Airia AI Platform Guardrails is for security teams and organizations that need LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, GenAI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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