A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service Description

A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service provides network layer and application level vulnerability scanning to identify threat surfaces and known weaknesses in organizational infrastructure. The service performs both authenticated and unauthenticated scans across on-premises and cloud environments. The service delivers detailed reports that outline validated vulnerabilities, including risk rankings and remediation recommendations. Organizations can schedule continuous vulnerability scanning as part of their ongoing security program. A-LIGN offers vulnerability scanning capabilities designed to map out security weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them. The service supports scheduled scanning intervals to maintain continuous visibility into an organization's vulnerability posture. The company has completed over 4,000 penetration tests and serves more than 5,700 global clients. The vulnerability assessment service is part of A-LIGN's broader cybersecurity and compliance offerings, which include penetration testing, ransomware preparedness assessments, and various compliance frameworks.