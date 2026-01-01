Intuitem CISO Assistant Logo

Intuitem CISO Assistant

GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment

Intuitem CISO Assistant Description

CISO Assistant is a Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform designed for cyber security program management. The tool provides capabilities for managing audits across multiple frameworks with evidence centralization and reporting features. It includes risk assessment functionality with a methodology-agnostic workflow and user interface. The platform supports over 70 frameworks and provides ready-to-use resources and recommendations. It offers both cloud and on-premises deployment options. The solution includes audit management capabilities that enable reuse of work from previous audits and mapping to security controls. CISO Assistant provides remediation tracking and follow-up capabilities. It includes features for Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), allowing organizations to capture provider compliance directly in the application. The platform supports maturity assessment and scoring capabilities for benchmarking cyber security posture across projects or divisions. Additional modules include Business Impact Analysis (BIA), GDPR processing management through a Privacy module, incident tracking, and Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ). The platform supports ANSSI's EBIOS RM risk assessment methodology with five workshops. The tool includes import and export features for libraries of threats and security functions. It provides a REST API for automation and integration. CISO Assistant is available as open source with a community edition, as well as Pro and Enterprise plans.

Intuitem CISO Assistant is GRC platform for managing cyber security programs, compliance, and risk assessment.

