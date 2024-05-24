Zscaler Cloud Sandbox Description

Zscaler Cloud Sandbox is a cloud-native sandboxing solution that provides inline malware detection and advanced threat protection. The product operates as a fully inline system that analyzes files in real-time before they reach endpoints, delivering verdicts within seconds to prevent infections. The sandbox performs both static and dynamic analysis of files, including encrypted content, using TLS/SSL inspection capabilities. It employs AI and machine learning models trained on over 600 million samples to generate instant verdicts for unknown threats. The system includes a Single Scan, Multi-Action engine that provides layered malware detection without introducing latency. The solution integrates with Zscaler's Zero Trust Browser to allow users to interact with files during analysis, maintaining productivity while security scans are performed. Files identified as malicious can be quarantined, flattened into PDFs, or disarmed to remove harmful content. Cloud Sandbox offers API-driven analysis for out-of-band file inspection, enabling security teams to submit files directly via API and retrieve analysis data for integration with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms. The product includes granular policy controls based on user roles, locations, and categories, along with reporting capabilities that include MITRE ATT&CK mapping. The solution operates across Zscaler's global cloud infrastructure, providing unlimited inspection capacity without requiring endpoint agents or firewall hooks. It maintains fully patched virtual machines for threat investigation and updates cloud threat databases instantly when new malicious files are detected.