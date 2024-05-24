Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection Description

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection is a cloud-based security solution that provides multilayered defense against sophisticated cyberattacks including ransomware, zero-day threats, and unknown malware. The solution operates through a fully inline proxy architecture that inspects all traffic and content from start to finish. The platform delivers threat protection through several integrated capabilities. It performs unlimited TLS/SSL inspection at scale across a global infrastructure with over 150 points of presence. The cloud sandbox automatically detects and quarantines unknown threats and suspicious files to prevent compromise, lateral movement, and data loss. Machine learning techniques are integrated to accelerate threat detection and improve response to polymorphic threats, newly registered domains, and phishing attempts. The solution provides protection for users both on and off the corporate network through a lightweight mobile application. The proxy architecture enables per-user inspection with cloud-delivered scalability regardless of bandwidth consumption. The platform leverages threat intelligence from Zscaler's security cloud to provide real-time global threat protection. Advanced Threat Protection is designed to address limitations of traditional network security solutions, particularly around encrypted traffic visibility, off-network user protection, and the ability to block unknown malware inline. The solution aims to minimize attack surface by hiding applications, locations, and devices from the internet while providing continuous inline defense.