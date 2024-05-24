Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection Logo

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection

Cloud-based ATP with inline threat detection, sandboxing, and TLS/SSL inspection

Network Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection Description

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection is a cloud-based security solution that provides multilayered defense against sophisticated cyberattacks including ransomware, zero-day threats, and unknown malware. The solution operates through a fully inline proxy architecture that inspects all traffic and content from start to finish. The platform delivers threat protection through several integrated capabilities. It performs unlimited TLS/SSL inspection at scale across a global infrastructure with over 150 points of presence. The cloud sandbox automatically detects and quarantines unknown threats and suspicious files to prevent compromise, lateral movement, and data loss. Machine learning techniques are integrated to accelerate threat detection and improve response to polymorphic threats, newly registered domains, and phishing attempts. The solution provides protection for users both on and off the corporate network through a lightweight mobile application. The proxy architecture enables per-user inspection with cloud-delivered scalability regardless of bandwidth consumption. The platform leverages threat intelligence from Zscaler's security cloud to provide real-time global threat protection. Advanced Threat Protection is designed to address limitations of traditional network security solutions, particularly around encrypted traffic visibility, off-network user protection, and the ability to block unknown malware inline. The solution aims to minimize attack surface by hiding applications, locations, and devices from the internet while providing continuous inline defense.

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zscaler Advanced Threat Protection is Cloud-based ATP with inline threat detection, sandboxing, and TLS/SSL inspection developed by Zscaler. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Machine Learning, Malware Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox