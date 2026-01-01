Zecurion DCAP Logo

Zecurion DCAP Description

Zecurion DCAP is a data-centric audit and protection platform that provides visibility and control over critical data across an organization. The solution monitors the complete lifecycle of files, tracking changes and movements throughout the environment. DCAP operates directly from endpoints without requiring additional hardware resources. It scans and analyzes data across multiple storage locations including employee workstations, NAS, SAN, and Microsoft Exchange servers. The platform employs multiple data classification technologies to identify and categorize sensitive information. It maintains a comprehensive audit trail of file access and modifications, enabling organizations to track information handling throughout its lifecycle. DCAP monitors access rights and detects violations of data access policies. The system identifies shadow data storage locations where critical information may be stored outside of approved repositories. It collects and analyzes information from Microsoft Active Directory to provide context about user activities and permissions. The platform generates detailed reports on data events and anomalies. Organizations can use DCAP data for forensic investigations when security incidents occur. The solution integrates with Zecurion DLP to provide coordinated data protection capabilities.

Zecurion DCAP is Data-centric audit and protection platform with file lifecycle tracking developed by Zecurion. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Anomaly Detection.

