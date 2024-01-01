FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages advanced AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking. It offers a range of features, including DDoS protection, bot prevention, rate limiting, and advanced firewall capabilities. The solution is designed to be highly scalable and adaptable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries. Sense Defence's AI-powered detection utilizes machine learning algorithms to quickly identify and block sophisticated threats. The solution also features advanced rate limiting, which provides granular control over traffic flow and helps prevent service disruptions. In addition to its robust security features, Sense Defence offers a user-friendly interface and can be deployed rapidly, with deployment times of less than 5 minutes. Sense Defence is the perfect solution for businesses looking for a modern and effective web security solution that can keep pace with the evolving threat landscape.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications