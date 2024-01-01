Sense Defence 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages advanced AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking. It offers a range of features, including DDoS protection, bot prevention, rate limiting, and advanced firewall capabilities. The solution is designed to be highly scalable and adaptable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries. Sense Defence's AI-powered detection utilizes machine learning algorithms to quickly identify and block sophisticated threats. The solution also features advanced rate limiting, which provides granular control over traffic flow and helps prevent service disruptions. In addition to its robust security features, Sense Defence offers a user-friendly interface and can be deployed rapidly, with deployment times of less than 5 minutes. Sense Defence is the perfect solution for businesses looking for a modern and effective web security solution that can keep pace with the evolving threat landscape.