MindgardAI

Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform designed to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities within AI systems, including generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Key features: - Comprehensive testing against diverse AI systems like multi-modal GenAI, LLMs, audio, vision, chatbots, and agent applications. - Automated red teaming to seamlessly integrate security testing into MLOps pipelines. - Advanced threat library continuously updated by AI security researchers. - Tests for threats like jailbreaking, model extraction, evasion attacks, inversion, poisoning, prompt injection, and membership inference. - Helps secure AI models across the pipeline from building, buying, or adopting. - Provides enterprise-grade protection and runtime security for customers. - Aligns with security standards like OWASP, MITRE ATT&CK, NIST, and NCSC.