MindgardAI

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform designed to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities within AI systems, including generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Key features: - Comprehensive testing against diverse AI systems like multi-modal GenAI, LLMs, audio, vision, chatbots, and agent applications. - Automated red teaming to seamlessly integrate security testing into MLOps pipelines. - Advanced threat library continuously updated by AI security researchers. - Tests for threats like jailbreaking, model extraction, evasion attacks, inversion, poisoning, prompt injection, and membership inference. - Helps secure AI models across the pipeline from building, buying, or adopting. - Provides enterprise-grade protection and runtime security for customers. - Aligns with security standards like OWASP, MITRE ATT&CK, NIST, and NCSC.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.