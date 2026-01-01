VikingCloud Risk Management Services
VikingCloud Risk Management Services provides cybersecurity risk assessment, compliance, and advisory services to help organizations identify, evaluate, and manage security risks. The service offers support for multiple frameworks and standards including ISO 27001/2, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and SOC 1/2/3 compliance. The service includes information security risk assessments that evaluate threats and vulnerabilities across people, processes, and technology. Gap assessments examine the design and operational effectiveness of security safeguards and adherence to compliance requirements. Organizations receive capability maturity modeling to enhance security processes using graduated scales of maturity. SOC audit services facilitate System and Organization Controls audits with strategic support throughout the audit lifecycle, task-based engagement structures, and quality assurance for report accuracy. SOC advisory services provide gap analysis, readiness planning, and remediation strategies to prepare organizations for audits. The service covers SOC 1 compliance for financial data protection and SOC 2 compliance across five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Both Type 1 and Type 2 reports are available for point-in-time and operational effectiveness assessments. Cloud security consulting services provide guidance for cloud infrastructure protection, data security, and compliance with industry standards. VikingCloud holds Cloud Security Alliance Trusted Cloud Consultant accreditation. Services are supported by the Asgard Platform, a database containing cybersecurity and compliance benchmarks from clients across more than 70 countries and multiple industries.
