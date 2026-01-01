VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner
Vulnerability scanning service with PCI ASV certification and asset discovery
VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner
Vulnerability scanning service with PCI ASV certification and asset discovery
VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner Description
VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner is a vulnerability scanning service that identifies security vulnerabilities and threats across network infrastructure. The service provides external scanning from the perspective of outside attackers, internal scanning through virtual or hardware appliances, and PCI DSS compliance scanning as an Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) certified by the PCI Security Standards Council. The scanner includes asset discovery capabilities to map and manage connected devices. It offers both authenticated and unauthenticated scanning options to assess vulnerabilities from different access perspectives. The service is delivered through the Asgard Platform, which provides centralized management, scheduling, reporting, and risk analytics. VikingCloud offers self-service or managed scanning options with remediation support. The managed PCI scanning service includes expert analysis and 24x7x365 priority remediation support from security advisors. The Cyber Threat Unit maintains the scanner with current threat signatures and vulnerability information. Scanning services include automated scheduling, notifications for vulnerability findings, and flexible pricing with pay-as-you-go or unlimited scanning options. The platform processes over 6 billion cybersecurity and compliance events daily to support predictive intelligence capabilities.
VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner FAQ
Common questions about VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner is Vulnerability scanning service with PCI ASV certification and asset discovery developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership