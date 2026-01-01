VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner Logo

VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner

Vulnerability scanning service with PCI ASV certification and asset discovery

Vulnerability Management
VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner Description

VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner is a vulnerability scanning service that identifies security vulnerabilities and threats across network infrastructure. The service provides external scanning from the perspective of outside attackers, internal scanning through virtual or hardware appliances, and PCI DSS compliance scanning as an Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) certified by the PCI Security Standards Council. The scanner includes asset discovery capabilities to map and manage connected devices. It offers both authenticated and unauthenticated scanning options to assess vulnerabilities from different access perspectives. The service is delivered through the Asgard Platform, which provides centralized management, scheduling, reporting, and risk analytics. VikingCloud offers self-service or managed scanning options with remediation support. The managed PCI scanning service includes expert analysis and 24x7x365 priority remediation support from security advisors. The Cyber Threat Unit maintains the scanner with current threat signatures and vulnerability information. Scanning services include automated scheduling, notifications for vulnerability findings, and flexible pricing with pay-as-you-go or unlimited scanning options. The platform processes over 6 billion cybersecurity and compliance events daily to support predictive intelligence capabilities.

VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner FAQ

Common questions about VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VikingCloud Advanced Intel Scanner is Vulnerability scanning service with PCI ASV certification and asset discovery developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider.

