UnderDefense Penetration Testing Services Description

UnderDefense Penetration Testing Services provides manual security testing conducted by ethical hackers to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses across various IT environments. The service covers multiple testing types including web application testing, mobile application testing, cloud security assessment, network penetration testing, IoT testing, and social engineering assessments. The service includes both internal and external penetration testing approaches to evaluate security from different attack vectors. Testing follows OWASP guidelines and examines architecture, design, APIs, source code, and configuration settings to identify exploitable vulnerability chains. Each engagement produces detailed reports documenting discovered vulnerabilities with actionable remediation guidelines. The service includes direct access to security experts for consultation and post-remediation testing at no additional cost to verify that identified issues have been properly addressed. The team combines expertise from ethical hacking, incident response, managed detection and response, and virtual CISO functions to provide comprehensive security assessments. Testing services support compliance requirements for various regulatory frameworks including preparation for compliance audits. Available testing types include cloud security assessment, web application penetration testing, mobile application penetration testing, IoT penetration testing, internal and external network testing, data security assessment, and social engineering testing to evaluate employee security awareness.