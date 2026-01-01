UltraViolet Cyber Application Security
Application security testing and strategy services for modern development
UltraViolet Cyber Application Security
Application security testing and strategy services for modern development
UltraViolet Cyber Application Security Description
UltraViolet Cyber provides application security testing and strategy services designed for organizations with modern development practices. The service offering includes offensive testing, architecture analysis, and secure development strategy delivered through a unified security operations model. The company addresses application-layer risks including AI-generated code vulnerabilities, open-source dependencies, multi-cloud deployment configurations, CI/CD pipeline security, API and microservices exposure, and containerized environment misconfigurations. Services span multiple categories including testing (application penetration testing, red teaming, thick client testing, network testing), risk assessment (cloud risk assessments, architecture risk analysis, cloud and container security), and strategy and enablement (software security training, SAST/SCA, threat modeling). Testing methodology combines expert-driven analysis with tool-based validation, focusing on business logic flaws, chaining opportunities, and post-authentication risks. Assessments evaluate software performance across production-like environments, multi-cloud infrastructure, and CI/CD workflows. The service model offers operational flexibility through an on-demand portal with scalable delivery options including on-demand, subscription-based, or on-site engagement models. Results include detailed reporting with prioritized remediation guidance and team enablement support.
UltraViolet Cyber Application Security FAQ
Common questions about UltraViolet Cyber Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UltraViolet Cyber Application Security is Application security testing and strategy services for modern development developed by UltraViolet Cyber. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, CI CD, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership