Application security testing and strategy services for modern development

UltraViolet Cyber Application Security Description

UltraViolet Cyber provides application security testing and strategy services designed for organizations with modern development practices. The service offering includes offensive testing, architecture analysis, and secure development strategy delivered through a unified security operations model. The company addresses application-layer risks including AI-generated code vulnerabilities, open-source dependencies, multi-cloud deployment configurations, CI/CD pipeline security, API and microservices exposure, and containerized environment misconfigurations. Services span multiple categories including testing (application penetration testing, red teaming, thick client testing, network testing), risk assessment (cloud risk assessments, architecture risk analysis, cloud and container security), and strategy and enablement (software security training, SAST/SCA, threat modeling). Testing methodology combines expert-driven analysis with tool-based validation, focusing on business logic flaws, chaining opportunities, and post-authentication risks. Assessments evaluate software performance across production-like environments, multi-cloud infrastructure, and CI/CD workflows. The service model offers operational flexibility through an on-demand portal with scalable delivery options including on-demand, subscription-based, or on-site engagement models. Results include detailed reporting with prioritized remediation guidance and team enablement support.

