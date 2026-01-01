Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification
Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification
Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification Description
Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification (DDC) is a data security solution that identifies and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments. The product scans both structured and unstructured data stores to locate sensitive information including personal data, financial records, and healthcare information. The solution supports multiple data store types including local storage, network storage (Windows Share/CIFS/SMB, Unix File System/NFS), databases (IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Oracle DB, PostgreSQL, SAP HANA), big data platforms (Hadoop clusters, Teradata), and cloud environments (AWS S3, Azure Blobs and Tables, Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce). DDC processes various file formats including Microsoft Office documents (versions 5 through current), databases (Access, SQLite, MSSQL), images (BMP, GIF, JPG, PNG, TIF, PDF), compressed files (Bzip2, Gzip, TAR, ZIP), and open standards (PDF, RTF, HTML, XML, CSV, TXT). The system can identify named entities in different formats and global languages. The product provides compliance support for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CCPA, LGPD, KVKK, NYDFS, UK-GDPR, APPI, APA, and SHIELD. It includes capabilities for discovering custom information types and secrets management to identify exposed credentials before they become security issues. DDC offers centralized data management through dashboards and reporting interfaces, enabling organizations to assess data risks, understand security requirements, and address compliance gaps across their data landscape.
