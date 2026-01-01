Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification Logo

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification

Discovers and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification Description

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification (DDC) is a data security solution that identifies and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments. The product scans both structured and unstructured data stores to locate sensitive information including personal data, financial records, and healthcare information. The solution supports multiple data store types including local storage, network storage (Windows Share/CIFS/SMB, Unix File System/NFS), databases (IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Oracle DB, PostgreSQL, SAP HANA), big data platforms (Hadoop clusters, Teradata), and cloud environments (AWS S3, Azure Blobs and Tables, Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce). DDC processes various file formats including Microsoft Office documents (versions 5 through current), databases (Access, SQLite, MSSQL), images (BMP, GIF, JPG, PNG, TIF, PDF), compressed files (Bzip2, Gzip, TAR, ZIP), and open standards (PDF, RTF, HTML, XML, CSV, TXT). The system can identify named entities in different formats and global languages. The product provides compliance support for regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CCPA, LGPD, KVKK, NYDFS, UK-GDPR, APPI, APA, and SHIELD. It includes capabilities for discovering custom information types and secrets management to identify exposed credentials before they become security issues. DDC offers centralized data management through dashboards and reporting interfaces, enabling organizations to assess data risks, understand security requirements, and address compliance gaps across their data landscape.

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification FAQ

Common questions about Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification is Discovers and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments developed by Thales. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →