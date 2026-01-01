Swimlane Vulnerability Response Management Description

Swimlane Vulnerability Response Management (VRM) is a security automation solution that processes vulnerability scan results and automates response workflows. The platform does not perform vulnerability scanning but focuses on post-scan activities including risk prioritization, remediation tracking, and case management. The solution consolidates findings from multiple vulnerability scanners into a normalized view and enriches them with threat intelligence data. It uses a Risk Score that combines CVSS scores, EPSS scores, exploit intelligence, and asset criticality to prioritize vulnerabilities. The VRM Prioritization Rank assesses risk levels and factors in exceptions to reduce alert fatigue. The platform includes an asset inventory application that centralizes assets with their associated findings. Case management capabilities enable vulnerability tracking and remediation workflows with integration to ITSM and collaboration tools. The solution incorporates Hero AI, an agentic AI assistant that allows users to query vulnerability data through natural language. Swimlane Intelligence provides enrichment from over 30 sources including known exploits, CVSS scores, and EPSS scores. The platform supports multi-scanner integration to aggregate data from different vulnerability scanning tools. Available through the Swimlane Marketplace, the solution runs on the Swimlane Turbine automation platform.