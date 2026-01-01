Supply Wisdom Risk Insights Description

Supply Wisdom Risk Insights is a third-party risk management platform that monitors vendors and suppliers for potential risks. The platform provides real-time alerts for emerging risks across multiple categories including financial, operational, compliance, and ESG factors. The platform offers three main service tiers: Real-time Alerts provide dynamic notifications of potential risks with guidance and cascading impact warnings; Comprehensive Intelligence delivers detailed reports with 12-month historical lookbacks, trend analysis, and executive summaries available on quarterly or annual subscriptions; and Continuous Monitoring provides ongoing risk exposure updates with integration capabilities into GRC solutions. The system aggregates data from multiple sources to detect events that may impact third-party relationships. Alerts are configurable based on specific organizational needs and include recommended next steps. Reports include snapshots of past alerts, trend analysis, key highlights, and coverage across financial, operations, compliance and ESG domains. The platform supports various notification methods and includes AI-driven automated actions. Dashboards are configurable to provide visibility into third-party risk landscapes. The service is designed to help organizations make informed decisions about partnerships, expedite vendor onboarding, and manage ongoing third-party relationships.