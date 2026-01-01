Supply Wisdom Risk Insights Logo

Supply Wisdom Risk Insights

Third-party risk monitoring platform with real-time alerts and reporting

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Supply Wisdom Risk Insights Description

Supply Wisdom Risk Insights is a third-party risk management platform that monitors vendors and suppliers for potential risks. The platform provides real-time alerts for emerging risks across multiple categories including financial, operational, compliance, and ESG factors. The platform offers three main service tiers: Real-time Alerts provide dynamic notifications of potential risks with guidance and cascading impact warnings; Comprehensive Intelligence delivers detailed reports with 12-month historical lookbacks, trend analysis, and executive summaries available on quarterly or annual subscriptions; and Continuous Monitoring provides ongoing risk exposure updates with integration capabilities into GRC solutions. The system aggregates data from multiple sources to detect events that may impact third-party relationships. Alerts are configurable based on specific organizational needs and include recommended next steps. Reports include snapshots of past alerts, trend analysis, key highlights, and coverage across financial, operations, compliance and ESG domains. The platform supports various notification methods and includes AI-driven automated actions. Dashboards are configurable to provide visibility into third-party risk landscapes. The service is designed to help organizations make informed decisions about partnerships, expedite vendor onboarding, and manage ongoing third-party relationships.

Supply Wisdom Risk Insights FAQ

Common questions about Supply Wisdom Risk Insights including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Supply Wisdom Risk Insights is Third-party risk monitoring platform with real-time alerts and reporting developed by Supply Wisdom. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →