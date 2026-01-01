Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts Description

Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts is a third-party risk monitoring solution that provides notifications about critical events affecting vendors and their locations. The system monitors multiple data sources to deliver alerts about potential risks and issues before they escalate. The platform enables organizations to track specific third-party vendors and receive notifications about events that may impact operations. Alerts cover various risk categories and geographic regions, with each notification including expert guidance and recommended actions for response. The system supports customization of alert parameters based on organizational requirements. Users can configure monitoring for specific regions and risk categories, and set different access levels for various teams within the organization. The solution includes functionality for mapping relationships between third parties, locations, and Nth parties. This enables visibility into cascading impacts and concentration risks across the supply chain when events occur. Organizations can tag individual locations and Nth parties to monitored third parties, providing a view of the full scope of impact associated with supply chain events. The platform aims to reduce response time objectives by streamlining risk identification and assessment processes.