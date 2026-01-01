Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts Logo

Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts

Real-time alert system for monitoring third-party vendor risks and events

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts Description

Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts is a third-party risk monitoring solution that provides notifications about critical events affecting vendors and their locations. The system monitors multiple data sources to deliver alerts about potential risks and issues before they escalate. The platform enables organizations to track specific third-party vendors and receive notifications about events that may impact operations. Alerts cover various risk categories and geographic regions, with each notification including expert guidance and recommended actions for response. The system supports customization of alert parameters based on organizational requirements. Users can configure monitoring for specific regions and risk categories, and set different access levels for various teams within the organization. The solution includes functionality for mapping relationships between third parties, locations, and Nth parties. This enables visibility into cascading impacts and concentration risks across the supply chain when events occur. Organizations can tag individual locations and Nth parties to monitored third parties, providing a view of the full scope of impact associated with supply chain events. The platform aims to reduce response time objectives by streamlining risk identification and assessment processes.

Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts FAQ

Common questions about Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Supply Wisdom Real-time Alerts is Real-time alert system for monitoring third-party vendor risks and events developed by Supply Wisdom. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Compliance, GRC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →