Steg.AI Digital Watermarking Description

Steg.AI Digital Watermarking is a software platform that embeds invisible and visible watermarks into images, videos, and documents to enable leak tracing and content authenticity verification. The platform is built on patented and peer-reviewed steganography technology, originally published at the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) in 2019 under the title "Light Field Messaging With Deep Photographic Steganography." Core capabilities include: - Forensic Watermarking: Imperceptible watermarks are embedded into digital content. Each copy distributed to a recipient or channel receives a unique watermark, allowing the source of a leak to be identified without requiring a reference copy (blind extraction). - Visible Watermarking: Logos or text overlays are applied to content to deter unauthorized use and misuse. - Single Frame Watermarking: Watermark data can be extracted from a single frame of a video, enabling rapid identification of leaked video content. - Deepfake and Impersonation Deterrence: Watermarks embedded in official content can be used to verify authenticity and detect AI-generated impersonations of executives or branded material. Watermarks are engineered to survive common manipulations including cropping, compression, resizing, screenshots, and screen-to-camera capture. Target use cases include pre-release content protection in media and entertainment, licensed merchandise, and consumer electronics, where leaks of unreleased material carry financial and reputational consequences.