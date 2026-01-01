Stealth-ISS Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Logo

Stealth-ISS Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

Cybersecurity risk assessment service for breach prevention & insurance reqs

Stealth-ISS Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Description

Stealth-ISS Cybersecurity Risk Assessment is a service that evaluates an organization's security posture through a structured audit covering 36 items across four categories: Risk and Compliance, Security, Incident Response, and Security Technology. The assessment uses a weighted scoring system to identify security weaknesses and vulnerabilities in IT environments. The service addresses cyber insurance requirements by evaluating controls such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Security Monitoring, Incident Response, Vulnerability Scanning and Management, and Staff Awareness/Training. Results are presented in color-coded reports that summarize current risk status and provide comparison against potential improved states. The assessment generates an action plan with impact assessments for each audit item and remediation guidance for identified gaps. Stealth-ISS provides assistance with implementing security improvements and completing insurance forms. The service is designed to help organizations reduce breach risk and lower cyber insurance premiums by addressing governance requirements and security gaps specific to their environment. As a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Stealth-ISS can implement remediation across multiple security categories, though some baseline configuration changes may require coordination with the client's existing IT team or MSP.

