Sphyrna Security NGXS Passive Data Diode Description

The NGXS Passive Data Diode is a hardware device that enforces unidirectional data flow using optical components. The device consists of an optical splitter and optical isolator that work together to enable one-way transmission while preventing reverse data flow. The optical splitter supplies the carrier signal required for transmission, while the optical isolator guides light at 850nm wavelength in the forward direction and minimizes back reflection and back scattering in the reverse direction for any state of polarization. The device is manufactured in Canada with no export restrictions. It operates at 10Gbps throughput and includes fiber optic ports for transmission and reception. The compact form factor measures 2" x 7.5" x 1.25" and weighs 0.33 lbs. The passive design provides physical layer security for network segmentation applications. Primary use cases include defense and intelligence environments as well as data center deployments where strict unidirectional data transfer is required to protect sensitive networks from reverse data exfiltration or unauthorized access. Operating temperature range is 0°C to 50°C with relative humidity tolerance of 10% to 85% non-condensing during operation.