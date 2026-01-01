Sphyrna Security NGXS Logo

Sphyrna Security NGXS

Cross-domain solution for secure data transfer between isolated networks

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sphyrna Security NGXS Description

Sphyrna Security NGXS is a cross-domain solution designed to enable secure data transfer between air-gapped and segmented networks. The product enforces strict security policies while allowing communication across isolated systems, particularly for classified or sensitive data environments. The flagship AGW-200 Adaptive Gateway provides high-speed, protocol-flexible, and policy-driven secure transfer capabilities. The solution includes a Hardware Filtering Diode (HFD) that provides hardware-level enforcement for unidirectional data transfer, operating independently of software to eliminate bypass risks. NGXS has been assessed by the Canadian Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and approved by the National Security Agency (NSA). The Unidirectional Gateway is Common Criteria EAL 4+ certified and compliant with ITSG-33 and NIST 800-53 standards. The solution is used across government, defense, energy, data centers, and utilities sectors to protect classified communications, secure mission-critical operations, isolate operational technology from corporate networks, and protect SCADA and critical infrastructure. The product supports Zero Trust architectures with policy enforcement beginning at the physical layer.

Sphyrna Security NGXS FAQ

Common questions about Sphyrna Security NGXS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sphyrna Security NGXS is Cross-domain solution for secure data transfer between isolated networks developed by Sphyrna Security. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, Gateway.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →