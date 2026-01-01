Sphyrna Security NGXS
Sphyrna Security NGXS
Sphyrna Security NGXS Description
Sphyrna Security NGXS is a cross-domain solution designed to enable secure data transfer between air-gapped and segmented networks. The product enforces strict security policies while allowing communication across isolated systems, particularly for classified or sensitive data environments. The flagship AGW-200 Adaptive Gateway provides high-speed, protocol-flexible, and policy-driven secure transfer capabilities. The solution includes a Hardware Filtering Diode (HFD) that provides hardware-level enforcement for unidirectional data transfer, operating independently of software to eliminate bypass risks. NGXS has been assessed by the Canadian Communications Security Establishment (CSE) and approved by the National Security Agency (NSA). The Unidirectional Gateway is Common Criteria EAL 4+ certified and compliant with ITSG-33 and NIST 800-53 standards. The solution is used across government, defense, energy, data centers, and utilities sectors to protect classified communications, secure mission-critical operations, isolate operational technology from corporate networks, and protect SCADA and critical infrastructure. The product supports Zero Trust architectures with policy enforcement beginning at the physical layer.
Sphyrna Security NGXS FAQ
Sphyrna Security NGXS is Cross-domain solution for secure data transfer between isolated networks developed by Sphyrna Security. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, Gateway.
