SonicWall SonicWave 600 Description

SonicWall SonicWave 600 series consists of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless access points designed for multi-device environments. The series includes three indoor models: SonicWave 621 (2x2 MU-MIMO, 4 internal antennas), SonicWave 641 (4x4 MU-MIMO, 8 internal antennas), and SonicWave 681 (8x8 MU-MIMO, 12 internal antennas). Each model features a dedicated security radio and supports up to 256 connected clients per radio. The access points utilize 802.11ax technology including OFDMA, MU-MIMO, BSS coloring, and bi-directional beamforming. They support WPA3 encryption and integrate with Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service, Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI), and Reassembly-Free Deep Packet Inspection for threat detection. The SonicWave 621 includes a 2.5GbE ethernet interface, while the SonicWave 641 also features a 2.5GbE interface, and the SonicWave 681 includes a 5GbE interface. All models include Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)/Bluetooth 5.0 radios and support Target Wake Time (TWT) for extended device battery life. Management is handled through Wireless Network Manager, a cloud-based centralized management system. The platform includes WiFi Planner for network design and the SonicExpress mobile app for Zero-Touch Deployment on iOS and Android devices.