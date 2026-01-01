SharkStriker API Penetration Testing Service Description

SharkStriker API Penetration Testing Service is a professional security testing service that identifies vulnerabilities in application programming interfaces. The service tests APIs against the OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerabilities, including broken object level authorization, broken authentication, broken object property level authorization, unrestricted resource consumption, broken function level authorization, unrestricted access to sensitive business flows, server-side request forgery, security misconfiguration, improper inventory management, and unsafe consumption of APIs. The service uses industry-trusted methodologies from OWASP and SANS to conduct testing against over 2000 test cases. Testing includes authorization checks, authentication mechanism assessment, property-level authorization verification, input validation testing, rate limiting evaluation, function-level authorization checks, workflow validation, SSRF protection assessment, configuration review using DAST tools, and API inventory verification. The service provides compliance-friendly reports with severity-based vulnerability information at each testing stage. Remediation support includes detailed vulnerability information with supporting materials such as links and videos. Post-penetration testing assessments verify implementation of recommended measures. Upon completion, clients receive a security audit certificate documenting that testing was performed using industry-trusted methodologies and compliance-recommended standards.